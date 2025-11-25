Delivery rider allegedly seen pouring customer’s spilt porridge into container in Yio Chu Kang, customer left ‘shaken’

Food delivery rider allegedly spotted handling spilt food, Grab investigating incident

A Singapore woman was left “shaken” after discovering that her GrabFood rider had allegedly handled her spilt food before delivering it to her.

The customer, Angela, shared her ordeal in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Sunday (23 Nov), along with photos and videos provided by her neighbour.

Found order badly spilt upon delivery

According to her post, the rider buzzed Angela’s Yio Chu Kang unit at 12.15pm.

However, the delivery rider only came upstairs at 12.22pm. She found the long gap odd but initially brushed it off.

Upon receiving her order, she noticed the plastic bag was “dripping and sticky”, with a substantial amount of food spilt inside.

Assuming the spill was caused by speed or rough riding, she transferred the remaining food into a bowl before reporting the issue to Grab, as the container was only “two-thirds full”.

Neighbour’s note reveals disturbing discovery

Later that night, at around 10pm, Angela returned home to find a note left by her neighbour at the lift lobby.

The note claimed the rider had been spotted opening her food downstairs and pouring spilt contents back into the container before going up to deliver it.

Her neighbour also provided footage with a timestamp confirming the date and time.

The note had stated “30 Nov”, but Angela later clarified with MS News that it was a mistake by the neighbour. The incident had taken place on 22 Nov.

Frightening that food was possibly tampered with

Speaking to MS News, Angela, an IT product executive, said she was “frustrated, disgusted, and concerned” as she had already eaten part of the meal.

“It’s frightening to think that my meal was possibly tampered with at the lobby, and I had already eaten part of it without knowing,” said the 32-year-old.

“No one should have to worry about whether their food is clean or safe when ordering from a major platform.”

She added that she relies heavily on food-delivery services for her meals, which made the incident “unacceptable and outrageous”.

Angela lamented in her post: “I order food every other day…now I swear I’m gonna have PTSD from this.”

She has since lodged a report with Grab and is currently awaiting their response.

Netizens appalled by food delivery rider’s actions

Many commenters expressed disbelief and disgust at the rider’s alleged actions.

One commenter said this is exactly why they never want to order food delivery.

A Facebook user believes this is common and urges delivery platforms and F&B outlets to use anti-tamper stickers.

Some netizens acknowledged that spills do happen, but stressed that hygiene and safety must never be compromised.

Grab suspends rider pending investigation

In response to MS News’ queries, Grab apologised for Angela’s experience.

“At Grab, we take food safety seriously and do not condone any behaviours that violate our code of conduct and food safety practices. We are currently in touch with the affected customer regarding this issue,” a Grab spokesperson said.

Grab confirmed that the delivery partner has been temporarily suspended while an internal investigation is underway.

Grab wishes to reassure customers that this situation does not reflect the standards it upholds.

The company added that it is working closely with its merchant partners to ensure food is properly packaged to minimise spillage during delivery.

