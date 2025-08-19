S’pore delivery rider stunned after receiving order from M’sia, travel would take 10 hours

Delivery rider in Singapore receives order from Malaysia, netizens suspect customer forgot to change locations

A GrabFood delivery rider in Singapore was left confused after he received an order from a customer in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, Malaysia.

According to Google Maps, a one-way trip from Bishan, where the rider was based, to Kuala Kangsar would take at least nine hours and 44 minutes by motorbike.

Rider wonders how cross-border order occured

The rider, Mr Izhar Izman, shared screenshots of the messages between him and the customer on Facebook on 12 Aug.

In the texts, Mr Izhar asked the male customer where he was, already suspecting there was something wrong with the order.

However, the customer seemingly did not notice the error and replied that he was behind the carpark at his residence, behind the Road Transport Department (JPJ) building in Kuala Kangsar.

“Where is that?” the confused rider asked, adding, “I’m at Bishan.”

However, the equally baffled customer responded, “Where is Bishan?”

This made Mr Izhar realise that the customer was not in Singapore but across the strait.

“How could you order from SG?” he questioned the customer in bewilderment.

Netizen speculates customer forgot to change his location

Netizens were equally amused by the incident following Mr Izhar’s post.

One user speculated that the customer might have recently visited Singapore but forgot to change his location after returning to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, others found humour in the situation, imagining how it would have been if the rider had accepted the order with a S$5 delivery fee.

“Since we’re at it, pack your bags, go on a holiday, and freeze the food,” one user humourously suggested.

“Now that’s the true one shift one order,” another wrote.

MS News has reached out to Grab Singapore for a statement.

Also read: Man in GrabFood uniform impresses crowd with public piano performance at Tanjong Pagar MRT

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Grab on Unsplash for illustration purposes only, Google Maps.