Man in GrabFood uniform impresses crowd with public piano performance at Tanjong Pagar MRT

GrabFood rider stuns commuters with piano performance at Tanjong Pagar MRT

On Thursday (24 July) evening, a GrabFood rider surprised commuters at Tanjong Pagar MRT Station with a heartfelt piece while dressed in his delivery uniform.

The brief yet captivating moment was witnessed by Bin, 41, who posted a video of the performance online.

The rider was seen with three bowls placed at the side of the public piano, which suggests he was in the middle of a delivery job.

Bin told MS News that the rider only played for about five minutes but left a strong impression on everyone who stopped to listen.

Crowd gathered to watch GrabFood rider perform on public piano

Speaking to MS News, Bin shared that a crowd of about 10 people gathered to watch the GrabFood personnel perform ‘From The Beginning Until Now’ — a soundtrack from the popular K-drama ‘Winter Sonata’.

Mesmerised by the performance, many raised their phones to record the solo.

What caught Bin’s attention wasn’t just the music, but the rider himself.

“The choice of the song, and him wearing a Grab uniform definitely was an eye opener!” he said.

Referred to piano score on phone

Bin added that the rider’s phone was showing piano scores at the time, suggesting that the man was reading sheet music as he played.

Though Bin did not take notice of the food the rider was delivering, he was struck by the contrast between his occupation and his musical skill.

“I never expected a delivery man to have such deep musical talent,” he told MS News. “We must never look down on anyone just because of their profession.”

The rider was also wearing gloves resembling those commonly worn by delivery personnel on motorbikes or bicycles.

The video has since gone viral, with netizens also expressing that the GrabFood personnel could be a professional musician.

Also read: Woman performs ‘Heart & Soul’ on Orchard public piano while lying down & with hands reversed

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @binbin6364 on TikTok.