Woman performs ‘Heart & Soul’ on Orchard public piano while lying down & with hands reversed

Woman performs on Orchard public piano while lying down with hands reversed

Many of us who are less musically inclined would struggle to even play ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star’ upright with the score in front of us.

That’s why netizens were so impressed when a lady recently performed ‘Heart and Soul’ upside down at a public piano in Orchard MRT Station.

The music student told MS News that while it was challenging at first, she soon got the “hang of it” after her muscle memory kicked in.

A public performance with a twist

On 11 June, 21-year-old Jovanna Yam posted a TikTok clip of her ‘upside-down’ performance at Orchard MRT Station.

Lying on the bench with the back of her head against the piano, she played her rendition of the popular ‘Heart and Soul’ flawlessly despite her hands being ‘reversed’.

Halfway through, her friend joined in and played the ‘staccato’ parts on the lower section of the piano.

A creative challenge for her piano content

The video of her ‘upside-down’ performance has gone viral with 1.5 million views at the time of writing.

Unsurprisingly, her performance delighted netizens who showered her with praise.

In response to MS News‘ queries, the 21-year-old said she loves thinking of creative ways to entertain her audience on social media.

Jovanna shared that she has been playing the piano since she was 6 years old. She is currently studying music at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA).

As for the upside-down performance, Jovanna said she found it “challenging” at first as she had to “reverse” the piano’s structure in her head.

The 21-year-old said the challenge “teased [her] mind”, causing her hands to be out of sync at times.

Nonetheless, Jovanna got the “hang of it” after a number of attempts with her muscle memory and “inner-hearing” aiding her along the way.

Featured image adapted from @migraineyy on TikTok.