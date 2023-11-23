Young Boy Plays ‘Golden Hour’ On Piano At Tanjong Pagar MRT, Passers-By Stop To Watch

Boy Plays ‘Golden Hour’ On Piano At Tanjong Pagar MRT Station

Playing a full song is not an easy feat for a young musician who may have only just started their musical journey.

But a boy recently wowed with his impressive piano skills despite his young age at Tanjong Pagar MRT Station.

In full view of everyone, he knocked out a rendition of ‘Golden Hour’ by popular singer-songwriter JVKE.

Footage of the boy’s performance surfaced online, garnering much praise and admiration among viewers for his talent.

Boy plays on public piano at Tanjong Pagar MRT

On Wednesday (22 Nov), a video of the boy’s performance surfaced on TikTok.

The recording appears to have been taken by a passer-by in the area.

It started with the boy, wearing a blue t-shirt, sitting upright at the public piano near the Ticketing Service Kiosk of Tanjong Pagar MRT station.

Music then filled the station as he started to play the iconic instrumental motif of the popular yet technically challenging song ‘Golden Hour’ by American singer-songwriter JVKE.

In the background, someone was briefly clapping and cheering for the young performer.

Although his rendition was not perfect, the young boy’s nimble fingers and quick playing made a strong case for his talent.

Commuters at the station seemed to agree, as several stopped in their tracks to watch him play.

TikTok users praise boy’s talent & encourage him to keep practising

The boy’s performance seems to have impressed not only those onsite, but online as well.

In the captions, the person who took the video said, “Respect to the little boy, I hope you go far.”

Those in the comments section were equally amazed. Most of the users who encountered the video praised the boy for his performance, like this user.

They also encouraged the boy to keep practising, as it would be even better once he nails the tempo.

In fact, someone even tagged the original creator of the song, who is known to be active on TikTok, perhaps in hopes of him noticing the video.

According to this user, this was not the boy’s first time playing at that location.

The boy apparently plays the public piano there often, and for a few hours at a time, the user added.

Seeing the young ones taking an interest in the arts is always heartwarming, and we wish the boy the best in his future musical pursuits.

Featured image adapted from @mayliprop on TikTok.