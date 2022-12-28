Food Delivery Rider Finds Piano At Void Deck & Plays ‘Shape Of You’, Amazes S’poreans With Talent 

Delivery Rider Plays ‘Rather Be’ & ‘Shape Of You’ At Void Deck Piano

Food delivery riders spend long hours on the road, going from house to house making deliveries.

So it was a pleasant surprise for one GrabFood delivery rider when he chanced upon a piano at a Yishun void deck on Christmas.

In a TikTok video, 21-year-old Adam Syah documented himself sitting at the piano, casually coaxing the smooth tune of ‘Rather Be’ by Clean Bandit from the black and white keys.

Netizens were blown away by his talent and the video soon went viral, garnering over 132,000 views.

Delivery rider shows deft abilities on piano

On Saturday (25 Dec), Adam, who does food delivery as a side hustle, shared on TikTok that he found a piano at a void deck in Yishun and could not resist.

Speaking to MS News, he said he has never owned a piano before and thought it was a rare opportunity for him.

Riding his bike to the piano, he started playing to the tune of Clean Bandit’s hit song ‘Rather Be’.

It appeared an effortless endeavour for him. He played the song by memory, even smiling and looking around at times.

Towards the conclusion of the video, he cuts to him playing another popular song — ‘Hall of Fame’ by The Script.

Although it was only a short clip, he truly showcased his talent this time, looking away from the piano the whole time while playing the fast-paced intro of the song.

Singaporeans praise his skills

At the time of writing, his video has been viewed over 132,000 times and many commented that they were amazed at his talent.

Countless viewers left comments about his “mad skills”.

This netizen said he knew that delivery riders often have hidden talents.

And it seemed Adam even got some fans. One requested the Ed Sheeran song ‘Shape of You’.

He later liked the comment and gladly acceded to the request.

Went back to play ‘Shape of You’ by Ed Sheeran

The next day, Adam shared another video of him returning to the void deck piano.

He wrote in his caption that he just “had to run it back”.

With a smile on his face, he then skillfully played the tune of ‘Shape of You’ on the piano.

At one point, his performance even captivated the attention of some passers-by who lingered as they watched him play.

Following that, the delivery rider then vibed to a classic — ‘Turkish March’ by Mozart.

Once again, his performance drew praise from netizens.

His newly found fans said he should just announce his location and people will be sure to go down and support him.

Another netizen jokingly said that at this stage, he should just bring the piano home.

Adam shared with MS News that he has had a passion for music since his secondary school days.

Over the years, he taught himself how to play several instruments with the help of YouTube.

The 21-year-old said he was grateful that the piano was placed at the void deck for all to enjoy, regardless of skill level.

He hopes the community will take good care of the piano so it can continue to bring joy to many more people.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.