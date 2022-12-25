Grab Delivery Rider Has Motorbike Wheel Clamped At Bishan Condo, Loses 1 Day Of Earnings

Grab Delivery Rider Parks Illegally At Bishan Condo For 2 Minutes & Has Motorbike Wheel Clamped

Ordering GrabFood delivery has become a part of life, and the service gets more popular when it’s been raining heavily, like during the past few weeks.

However, the parking facilities for delivery riders may sometimes be insufficient, leading to them having trouble finding spaces to stop for a while, especially when it’s raining

One Grab delivery rider ended up getting wheel clamped at a Bishan condominium when he parked there illegally to fulfil an order.

He lost one day of earnings from the incident, he said.

Condo security asked him to park near rubbish bin

The incident happened on Tuesday (20 Dec) at about 7.45pm, according to a Facebook post by SG Road Vigilante.

The delivery rider said he was sending food to a level 1 unit in SkyVue, a striking condo in Bishan Central.

The condo security had asked him to park at the rubbish bin area, he indicated.

However, he apparently didn’t follow this instruction, parking illegally instead as it was raining heavily.

Grab rider’s motorbike had wheel clamped

After just 2 minutes away, he discovered that his motorbike had been wheel clamped.

From the photos shared, a note was let asking him to contact security to have it released.

It was also apparent that he’d parked at the letterbox area, where parking is generally not allowed.

Grab rider paid S$214 to release wheel-clamped motorbike

The delivery rider said he had to pay a S$214 fee to have his motorbike released.

This meant that one day of his earnings was gone, he added.

He advised other riders to park at the rubbish bin area as instructed no matter how heavy the rain is.

Rubbish bin area was unsheltered from the rain

The delivery rider, Yan Huanbin, later told Shin Min Daily News that the rubbish bin area he was told to park was unsheltered from the rain.

The 20-year-old added that the customer’s food was packed in paper bags.

Thus, if the order had gotten wet, the food would also have been affected.

As the customer lived on level one, he decided to just ride into the first-floor carpark and send it to them quickly.

However. he didn’t expect security to clamp his motorbike even after just 2 minutes.

One day’s earnings not enough to cover fine

Mr Yan told the paper that he earns about S$200 a day as a full-time Grab delivery rider.

He normally works from about 6am to 9pm at night, though.

That day, he started work a bit later so his earnings weren’t enough to cover the fine, he added.

However, he had no choice but to pay up as he still had other orders to fulfil.

That was his first time delivering to SkyVue, and also his first time getting wheel clamped.

Food delivery riders facing the music due to parking

This isn’t the first time food delivery riders have faced the music due to parking offences.

In 2020, a FoodPanda delivery rider had his motorbike wheel clamped at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

It was reportedly obstructing the entrance of the A&E department.

Considering how prevalent food delivery is in Singapore now, perhaps designated sheltered places could be arranged at premises across the country so riders can do their work safely and without compromising customers’ orders.

