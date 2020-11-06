FoodPanda Rider’s Bike Wheel Clamped To Prevent Similar Incidents In The Future

We often see food delivery riders whizzing around on their bikes as they go about their deliveries.

On Thursday (5 Nov), a FoodPanda delivery rider allegedly parked his bike along one of the walkways at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

Unfortunately for him, his bike was wheel-clamped as it was obstructing the entrance of the A&E department.

The rider has since apologised and the matter was resolved.

FoodPanda delivery rider’s bike clamped

On Thursday (5 Nov), Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shared a picture of the FoodPanda rider’s bike getting wheel-clamped.

A printed notice could also be seen on the bike.

The bike was allegedly parked along the walkway of the A&E department at KTPH.

According to the post, the bike was clamped as personal mobility devices (PMD) are not allowed in hospitals.

Bike was obstructing A&E entrance

Speaking to MS News, a KTPH spokesperson revealed that the bike was obstructing the walkway entrance of the A&E care centre.

Hospital staff attempted to get in touch with the rider but to no avail.

The spokesperson also shared that they chose to clamp the bike to prevent similar situations in the future.

KTPH apparently has designated parking lots for PMDs and riders should not park at unauthorised locations.

Eventually, the hospital managed to trace down the bike owner, who was apologetic about the matter.

The case was eventually resolved “amicably” and the rider was not subjected to any penalty.

Be responsible about parking PMD

It certainly isn’t an everyday sight to see a bike get wheel-clamped.

The incident serves as an important reminder to be responsible about where we park PMDs, especially at places like hospitals.

Riders should always park at designated spaces whenever available.

