GrabFood Small Order Fees Jump To Over S$1K Due To Glitch, App Says Issue Resolved

GrabFood Glitch Causes Small Order Fees To Jump More Than S$1K

Frequent GrabFood delivery customers might know that the platform charges a small order fee for orders below a certain amount.

Users are usually resigned to paying up or ordering more food to avoid the charge.

However, some customers have reported being quoted a small order fee of hundreds of dollars and even more than S$1,000.

Grab has since clarified that this was a glitch that has now been resolved.

S$1,185 in GrabFood small order fees for McDonald’s

In a TikTok video posted on Friday (4 Nov), a netizen said her GrabFood small order fee came up to S$1,185.

That brought her total order to a whopping S$1,203.60, she said.

All that, just for an order of a Buttermilk Crispy Chicken burger and McNuggets from McDonald’s.

The OP even quipped that they must think she’s Elon Musk, who just bought over Twitter.

It also caused people to joke that the extra charge was a “risk fee for entering Yishun”.

Exorbitant GrabFood small order fees all over social media

She wasn’t the only one. Social media lit up tonight with screenshots of exorbitant GrabFood small order fees.

That included S$790.10 for pork ribs which cost S$9.90.

And S$785.45 for an order of chicken wings that cost just S$14.55.

A customer said he was quoted S$1,182 for a S$17.95 order from McDonald’s Tampines — a distance of 1.9km.

Another netizen was quoted a small order fee of S$1,154 even though he ordered S$45.10 worth of food from McDonald’s CompassOne.

Grab apologises to users

In response to queries from a customer who said he was quoted S$753.90, Grab apologised for the experience.

They also said the issue had been resolved and asked customers to reach out to them for any feedback or inquiries.

Other replies from the company advised users to restart their devices and try again.

Minimum order amount increased to S$12

On Thursday (3 Nov), just a day before the incident, something about Grab’s small order fee was pointed out on Reddit by an eagle-eyed netizen.

They noticed that the platform had increased the minimum order amount necessary to avoid paying the small order fee to S$12.

The minimum basket value was S$8 when it was first implemented in March 2020.

It’s uncertain whether the glitch experienced on Friday night was related to the increase in minimum value or not.

However, it’s quite certain that a small order fee of over S$1,000 will definitely put people off, so thankfully the glitch has been rectified.

