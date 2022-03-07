GrabFood Has $0.99 Deliveries Till 14 Mar

“What should we eat today?” is Singapore’s most popular first-world problem, especially when you have people in your life who reply, “Anything.”

We can’t blame them because work-from-home life can get a little hectic, leaving no headspace for sound decision-making when it comes to food.

For the next week, there’s a way you can settle meals quickly for everyone at home. GrabFood has $0.99 delivery fees for selected merchants with no minimum spend every weeknight till 14 Mar.

There’s also a 30% menu-wide discount for the whole of March at certain eateries too. Here’s a look at all the available meal options, so you can better decide on what to eat for the next 7 days.

$0.99 flat delivery fees for comfort food like Maki-San & 4Fingers

The recent sweater weather has gotten many of us into a super nua mood. When it’s time to eat, we’ve all had that internal debate—to order delivery or not.

Yet when we cave in to those desires, one thing often stands between us and the food we crave: costly delivery fees.

There’ll be no need to worry about that for the next week. GrabFood will be offering $0.99 instant delivery fees for selected merchants on weeknights.

When the fam is home and you’re the lucky family member nominated to pick the restaurant for dinner, a hearty zi char meal from Kimly Seafood will do the trick.

Source

Alternatively, if you’re hosting some friends, it would be a great excuse to indulge in some cluckin’ good fried chicken at Texas Chicken or 4Fingers for a late-night supper.

Source

On quiet nights in, hug your chou chou and curl up in front of your television with a Maki-San sushi or salad in hand to enjoy some alone time.

Source

Besides these merchants, you can also order from Tuk Tuk Cha, Subway, and Toast Box at a flat delivery fee of $0.99.

And with no minimum spending required, you can make use of this promo whether you’re ordering up a huge feast or a small meal.

30% off menu-wide for guilt-free order-in meals

Our frugal parents may be used to savouring restaurant food only on weekends, and start questioning whether ordering food online every weeknight is the way to go.

You can ease their concerns by letting them know about GrabFood’s ongoing 30% menu-wide discount at over 10 eateries like Toast Box and Tuk Tuk Cha.

Source

If Thai food isn’t entirely down your alley, you can also look for Michelin-starred comfort food. Check out PUTIEN’s award-winning Heng Hwa cuisine.

Source

But if you prefer a lighter, healthier meal to complement your fitness regime, Poke Theory is available on the platform as well.

Source

Here are some other merchants that have 30% off their entire menu till 31 Mar, with no time restrictions:

Jinjja Chicken

Kenny Rogers

Lao Huo Tang

Pezzo

Popeyes

Soup Restaurant

Takagi Ramen

Tang Tea House

The Manhattan Fish Market

Tongue Tip

With so many options at slashed prices, it’ll be easier to convince both yourself and your fam that ordering in is the way to go on lazy days.

Stay-home meals with $0.99 delivery fees on weeknights

You might have 99 problems, but your food delivery won’t be one with GrabFood’s $0.99 delivery fee on weeknights – with no minimum spend required – and a 30% menu-wide discount for selected merchants.

Here are the golden hours you should take note of:

$0.99 deliveries: weeknights, 5pm-11pm.

30% off promo: available for the entire month of March, any time of the day.

To find out more about GrabFood and keep up with their many promotions, you can hop over to their Instagram or Facebook accounts.

Dining in & staying safe

One of the greatest luxuries in life is getting to sit back and relax while your favourite food arrives swiftly at your doorstep.

Plus, with the current Covid-19 situation in Singapore, it’s an excellent excuse for homebodies to chill out and dine from the comfort of their homes.

So sit back and relax, and know that it’s a blessing to tuck into restaurant meals at home with your loved ones.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with GrabFood.

Featured image courtesy of tuktukcha on Instagram, 4fingers on Facebook, and Maki-San on Facebook.