As we enter the month of March, some of us may look back fondly at the thundery showers that summed up our moods in February.

Good news for those who love the rain — you won’t have to be wistful about missing it just yet.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), we can continue to expect brief thundery showers in the first half of this month, in the afternoons and even evenings.

For those who intend to make outdoor plans, you might want to read on.

Heavy downpour expected in first half of Mar

In a weather advisory on Tuesday (1 Mar), the MSS predicted the wet weather in Feb to persist in the first half of March.

Short-duration thundery showers will likely prevail over parts of the island in the afternoons. Sometimes, they may last till the late evenings.

Hence, folks who are heading home from work or meeting up with friends for dinner should probably have an umbrella on hand just in case.

Despite the wet weather forecast, MSS noted that some days can be moderately warmer.

More windy days & thundery showers ahead

Even so, you won’t have to worry about waking up in a pool of sweat as there will be cooler mornings thanks to thundery showers and gusty winds right after predawn hours.

If that happens to be the time you usually leave home for work, make sure your umbrella or poncho is ready to shield you from the rain.

Whatever time of day you plan to be out and about in these coming weeks, just be ready to seek shelter to avoid getting drenched.

Temperature may still go as high as 34 degrees

Though we can expect chilly days, the temperature for the first half of Mar is forecasted to range between 24°C and 33°C.

On some days, the daily maximum temperature could even reach as high as 34°C.

This may thus be glad tidings to those who can’t bear with the cold.

Time to invest in a pocket-sized umbrella

Even though the rainy weather is unstoppable, that doesn’t mean you have to halt your holiday plans.

Wherever you gai gai, as long as you bring along your umbrella, we’re pretty sure it will get you covered.

Hopefully, the stormy season can subside soon so we can resume our outdoor activities and soak up some Vitamin D.

