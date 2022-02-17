Thundery Showers Likely To Persist In Most Parts Of Singapore

Over the last couple of weeks, Singaporeans have been witnessing cloudy skies as they snuggle up in bed on some mornings and evenings after work.

Don’t put your blankets away just yet as thundery showers will continue to bless us for the remaining days of February.

The wet weather can be expected in the afternoons, sometimes lasting till the late evenings.

Heavy rain in second half of Feb

In a weather advisory on Wednesday (16 Feb), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said to expect thundery showers to continue into the second half of the month.

Short-duration thundery showers can be expected in most afternoons, with some extending into the evenings.

However, MSS noted that 1 or 2 days may be slightly warmer.

This is due to the presence of a mass of dry air over the South China Sea, bringing stable atmospheric conditions to the island.

Strong winds & thundery showers towards end-Feb

Near the end of the month is the period you’d want to look out for as MSS predicts strong winds and heavy, thundery showers then.

You might want to bring an extra raincoat or umbrella when travelling, and wear sensible outfits that’ll help you get through the rain safely.

Better still, this could be a good chance to cancel your plans and spend some time just nua-ing at home.

Let’s hope Netflix releases some interesting shows to tide us through this period.

Temperature could reach as high as 34°C

Despite the sweater weather, the temperature for the rest of Feb is likely to range between 24°C and 33°C.

On slightly less cloudy days, the maximum temperature could even go up to 34°C.

It thus might be a good idea to layer several items of clothing like an extra jacket instead of confidently stepping out with a hoodie on.

More air-con weather for all of us

Since we often have to live with the relentless humidity in Singapore, cooler weather is definitely a welcome relief.

Hopefully, the impending rainfall won’t affect any of our social plans too badly.

Even if they do, it won’t hurt to stay home once in a while to catch up on sleep and some much-needed rest.

