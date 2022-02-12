Colder Nights May Continue Over The Next Few Days

Singapore residents have been blessed with cooling weather over the past few days, allowing us to enter dreamland with relative ease.

Fortunately for us, it seems like the air-con weather is here to stay, at least for the near term.

Prof Koh Tieh Yong, a weather and climate scientist from SUSS, told The Straits Times (ST) that the cooler nights are expected to persist for the next few days.

The ‘wintery nights’ are apparently the result of La Nina, a climate phenomenon that brings wetter weather to Southeast Asia.

La Nina causes colder nights in Singapore

Speaking to ST on Friday (11 Feb), Prof Koh shared his prediction for the cooling weather to last “one or more nights”.

This is regardless of rainfall over the coming days, as the air arriving in Singapore has reportedly been “pre-chilled” over the South China Sea.

According to Prof Koh, the recent cold surge is the result of La Lina, which brings wetter weather to the region and enhances northeast monsoon winds in Singapore.

These, in turn, increase the chance and intensity of a monsoon surge occurring in the region.

MSS predicts more rainy weather in first half of February

On 31 Jan, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) released a report stating that Singapore can expect more thundery showers in the first half of February, compared to the 2nd half of January.

As of Saturday (12 Feb) morning, MSS’ 24-hour forecast predicts temperatures to fall between 24°C and 33°C.

However, temperatures have remained well below the 30°C mark as of 9am, with the highest and lowest readings being 27.2°C and 23.4°C respectively.

Respite from the usual warm weather

No matter how long the cooler nights will last, we’re sure many Singapore residents appreciate the respite from the heat.

Besides, now would be a good time to finally wear those cute sweaters and layered outfits.

Even if you’ll be nua-ing at home all day, we hope you’ll find comfort in the cool weather.

