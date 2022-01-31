Thundery Showers Expected Over Parts Of S’pore On Most Days

The past month has seen fairly warm and dry weather in the lead up to Chinese New Year (CNY).

However, as we kick off the New Year, wet weather will make a comeback, with more thundery showers predicted.

Source

This will last for the entire CNY fortnight, so do prepare your umbrellas if you’re going visiting.

Fair & warm on 1st few days of Feb

In a weather advisory on CNY Eve (31 Jan), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said to expect more thundery showers in the coming 2 weeks, compared with the previous 2.

On the 1st few days of Feb, i.e. the CNY public holidays, we’ll at least be blessed with “generally fair and warm weather” over most of Singapore.

This is due to possible stable atmospheric conditions caused by dry air over the equatorial Southeast Asia region.

Thundery showers thereafter

However, after this period of calm, the monsoon rain band will move closer to the Equator, the MSS said.

This should bring thundery showers over some parts of Singapore on most days.

The rain will occur in the afternoon, but on a few days, they’ll continue into the evening.

Moderate to heavy showers on a few days

On a few days in the 1st half of Feb, the thundery showers will become moderate to heavy, and will be widespread across the island.

Source

This wet weather will be induced by “large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region”, the MSS predicted.

They’ll cause the total rainfall for the fortnight to be above average over most of the country.

The Northeast Monsoon conditions, which are currently prevailing, are also expected to persist – that means the low-level winds will blow from the northwest or northeast.

Temperature could hit high of 34°C

Though wet weather is predicted, that of course doesn’t necessarily mean that it’ll be cooler.

This is Singapore after all, and we’ll still be subject to the usual daily temperature range of 24-33°C on most days.

On a few days, the temperature could even hit a high of 34°C.

Below-average rainfall in Jan

In Jan, most parts of Singapore recorded below-average rainfall.

Source

This is except for 2 Jan, when widespread and continuous moderate rain fell over Singapore between pre-dawn and afternoon.

After that wet beginning to 2022, most of the rest of the month was dry and warm, with rain only on a few days.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.4°C was noted on 29 Jan at Newton, while the lowest temperature of the month was 22.5°C, recorded at Pasir Panjang on 20 Jan.

Showers of blessing for CNY

While Jan was relatively dry, our weather usually comes in cycles.

Thus, rainy weather was bound to return sooner or later.

So let’s enjoy the showers of blessing for the whole 15 days of CNY, and look forward to a more prosperous year ahead.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sam Lee on Flickr.