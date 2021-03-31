GrabFood & GrabMart Platform Fee Increases To $0.30

Many of us have grown accustomed to ordering food in for the sake of convenience.

But before you continue happily checking out in the coming weeks, perhaps you’d want to read up about an important Grab update.

On Wednesday (31 Mar), Grab shared that it will be increasing its platform fee for GrabFood and GrabMart to $0.30.

Changes will come into effect from 22 Apr.

$0.10 increase in platform fee for GrabFood & GrabMart

In an email to its customers, Grab announced that they will be adjusting their platform fees for GrabFood and GrabMart.

From 22 Apr, Grab will be increasing its platform fee for GrabFood and GrabMart orders from the current $0.20 to $0.30.

This change comes a year after they first introduced the platform fee back in Mar 2020, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The company had already increased the platform fee for Grab rides to $0.30 back in Dec.

Funds channeled to improving safety & efficiency

According to their email, the increase is necessary to provide a safer and more efficient platform as demand increases.

The funds from the platform fees will be directed towards maintaining current features as well as developing new ones.

In particular, Grab will invest in better safety, security, and efficiency for their food and mart deliveries.

Among the benefits Grab promises is shorter waiting time for delivery partners at stores, which will in turn allow customers to receive their orders more quickly.

Grab will also enhance fraud prevention measures to better protect customers and delivery partners against harassment and pranks.

Small price to pay for improvements

In the long run, Grab hopes that these fees will help them provide a better experience for all.

While the slight price increase may not excite us much, it’s a small price to pay for long-term benefits.

Hopefully, the changes will prove to bear fruit and be helpful to everyone in due time.

