GrabFood Rider Goes The Extra Mile To Ensure Customer Has Food To Eat

Food deliverymen have become local heroes this year, especially throughout the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period and work from home (WFH) days.

But for one Singaporean, a particular GrabFood rider truly became his hero when he went the extra mile to deliver him food.

The Singaporean shared on Facebook that although his order was cancelled, the rider went out of the way to get food and deliver it to him.

Source

We summarise the lengthy Facebook post below.

GrabFood user allegedly waited over an hour for order

On 2 Dec, a GrabFood user ordered food from McDonald’s at about 10.52pm.

The store was nearby and the delivery was supposed to arrive shortly, at around 11pm.

Though he allegedly experienced a delay, the man continued to wait as the Grab app indicated that his order had already been picked up by a rider.

Things took a strange turn when his order was reassigned to another rider soon after.

Confused, he started texting the new rider.

Source

Despite the already long wait of more than an hour, he reminded the rider to be safe and that there’s no need to rush.

GrabFood rider agrees to help make a new order

During the text exchange with the new rider, the customer learnt that the previous rider may have collected his order and not delivered it.

This meant that the reassigned rider now had no food to pick up.

Source

At his wit’s end by this point, the customer called the rider up. He asked if it was possible for him to pick up some food and deliver it.

Surprising the man with his willingness to help, the rider readily agreed and asked him what he would like to have.

The man then decided on Hor Fun and a can of Coke from the nearby kopitiam.

They decided to continue communicating via text on the Grab app.

Unfortunately, right as they hung up, the order was cancelled on the app. Without getting each other’s numbers, they had no way of contacting one another.

By this point, it had been about 2 hours since his order. The man was famished.

Thinking he was out of luck, he made a new order on the app.

Man thankful that rider went the extra mile

To his surprise, just 20 minutes later, the GrabFood rider appeared at his doorstep, with the order he made over the phone.

The man was elated. He had not expected the rider to follow through after they lost contact.

His second GrabFood order also arrived shortly after and he got to share it with his friend.

Reflecting on the incident, the man thanks the rider for all his effort and willingness to lend a helping hand. He even shared that they are now friends.

Source

The incident made him thankful that there are people with good hearts out there, regardless of age and race.

You can read his Facebook post in full here.

Kudos to the GrabFood rider for his effort

Kudos to the GrabFood rider for going out of his way to ensure the customer got his food.

His efforts were certainly not in vain, as he had clearly made the man’s day with his kindness.

Too often, riders face struggles that go unnoticed by customers, but we’re glad that this time, with mutual respect and understanding, the incident was resolved and a new friendship was even forged in the process.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MS News and Facebook.