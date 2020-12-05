Kind FoodPanda Rider Treats Boy Pizza Instead After Finding Out He Doesn’t Have Enough

Whenever we spot a new food trend, many of us will jump on the bandwagon without giving it much thought. But not everyone enjoys this privilege.

On Wednesday (2 Dec), a netizen shared how his friend Faiz – a Foodpanda rider – encountered a boy who tried paying for his pizza using a bag of coins.

Source

Turns out, the money in the bag wasn’t enough and Mr Faiz ultimately decided to belanja the boy instead.

M’sian boy pays for pizza with bag of coins

According to World Of Buzz, Mr Faiz received an order for a pizza which costs S$9.37 (RM28.50).

When he arrived at the destination, he was surprised to find that a young boy had made the order. Furthermore, the boy paid for the pizza with a bag filled with coins.

Source

Since the delivery rider was in a rush, he took the bag of coins without counting. He also told the boy that if the money wasn’t enough, he would inform him via WhatsApp.

Bag of coins not enough

Later when he arrived at a fuel station, Mr Faiz learned that the bag of coins only contained S$5.92 (RM18), and is roughly S$3.45 (RM10.50) short of paying for the pizza.

The delivery rider texted the boy but soon learned that his father was not aware of the order.

Later when Mr Faiz pressed the boy for his father’s contact information, the child panicked as he was afraid of revealing the truth.

Mr Faiz even joked that it was a serious issue that he had to report. Alas, the boy conceded and asked the delivery rider to come back so he could pay the balance.

The boy also then when the boy made a touching confession:

I was scared to tell my father. I just wanted to try the pizza for the first time

Foodpanda rider treats boy to pizza

Rather than ask for the balance, the delivery rider instead decided to treat the boy.

Shocked and stunned, the boy couldn’t believe Mr Faiz’s generosity.

Source

While the Foodpanda rider insisted on belanja-ing, he reminded the boy not to lie to others in the future. The boy later apologised for his mistake.

Kudos to the kind delivery rider

We’re heartened by the Foodpanda kind gesture of treating the young boy.

Though touching, we hope the child enjoyed the pizza, but do not make a habit of this.

Kindness may often come from those who we’re close to, but receiving it from those we least expect to that truly puts a smile on our faces.

Have you ever receive kindness from a stranger? Share your stories with us in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Facebook. Picture on the right is for illustration purposes only.