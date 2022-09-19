Grab Delivery Rider Detects Burning Smell In Flat, Helps Inform SCDF & Prevents Fire

Delivery Rider Detects Burning Smell At Boon Lay Flat On 16 Sep

At 6.10pm on Friday (16 Sep), 42-year-old homemaker Ms Zhang was at home when she noticed a burning smell wafting through her flat at Block 211 Boon Lay Place.

After doing a quick check of her home, she found nothing out of the ordinary and went about her day, ordering her dinner on Grab.

When the food delivery rider arrived, he handed her the food and left. But soon after, he returned and asked if she detected the burning smell.

He then knocked on Ms Zhang’s neighbour’s door but no one answered, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Erring on the side of caution, the delivery rider called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for help.

Man had been cooking when he fell asleep

Ms Zhang told Shin Min Daily News that about 10 SCDF officers soon turned up at the scene.

Armed with fire extinguishers, they entered her neighbour’s flat. At this moment, a man emerged from the flat and began talking to the officers.

It turned out that there was no fire.

After the incident was resolved, SCDF officers thanked the delivery rider for lodging the report.

They revealed that the man had fallen asleep while cooking.

On hearing this, Ms Zhang got frightened. “It’s fortuitous that the food delivery rider raised the alarm and prevented a fire,” she said in Mandarin.

She went on that she had two young children at home and a fire breaking out would have been very dangerous.

Do not leave cooking unattended

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Zhang said a few tenants live in the neighbouring unit. They had just moved in about half a year ago and do not interact much with neighbours.

Ms Zhang felt that ordinarily, people walking by strangers’ homes would not take notice or investigate further if they notice a burning smell.

It takes a kind-hearted person like the delivery rider to do something about it.

The SCDF later confirmed that when they arrived at the scene, no assistance was required.

Previously in an incident at Mei Ling Market & Food Centre, the SCDF reminded the public not to leave any cooking unattended.

When not in use, the gas or electric supply of stoves should also be switched off.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.