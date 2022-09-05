Fire Breaks Out At Mei Ling Market & Food Centre, 2 Hawkers Help Fight Flames 

Fire Breaks Out At Mei Ling Market & Food Centre On 4 Sep Evening

On Sunday (4 Sep) evening, a fire broke out on the second floor of Mei Ling Market & Food Centre.

Tanjong Pagar GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Eric Chua shared about the incident on Facebook, saying that he rushed to the scene to ensure the situation was under control.

By the time he arrived, officers from the Alexandra Fire Station had already put out the blaze.

SCDF puts out fire with hose reel

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the 4 Sep fire at 159 Mei Chin Road at around 6.35pm.

Members of the public had already been evacuated from the vicinity.

Upon their arrival, firefighters forced open the shutters of the affected stall.

The fire involved the contents of the cooking area at the corner of the stall. Firefighters promptly extinguished the flames with a hose reel.

Thankfully, there were no major injuries. SCDF paramedics assessed just one person, who refused conveyance to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

SCDF reminds the public not to leave any cooking unattended. The gas or electric supply of stoves should also be switched off when not in use.

Hawkers tried to help put out fire

In his post, Mr Chua took the opportunity to commend two hawkers, Uncle John from the duck noodle stall and Tung Loong from the chicken rice stall.

The pair had bravely stepped forward to help put out the fire before the SCDF arrived at the scene.

Mr Chua said he was extremely proud of them and even hailed them as Queenstown’s heroes.

The SCDF also thanked the hawkers for trying to extinguish the flames before their arrival.

They said that early intervention is important as it prevents a fire from spreading further.

SCDF said they will be reaching out to these community first responders to commend them for their public-spirited action.

They also encouraged everyone to become a Community First Responder by downloading the MyResponder app. The app will alert users to minor fires nearby where their timely action can make a difference.

