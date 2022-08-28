Joss Paper Bin Erupts Into Fire, Residents Called Out For Leaving Offerings Unattended

Joss Paper Bin Breaks Out Into Fire At HDB Estate

As the Chinese community marks the end of the Hungry Ghost Festival, sightings of burnt offerings and lit joss sticks are common.

However, yet another incident recently went viral amid flying joss paper and malfunctioning HDB gantry arms,

A video posted to @sgfollowsall on Instagram shows a joss paper bin erupting into flames.

With flames licking the air behind the massive object, it pretty much resembles the gates of hell, as many have pointed out.

However, others also used the incident as a reminder of the dangers of producing excessive litter during this month in particular. Such negligent practices can lead to incidents that endanger others.

Joss paper bin on fire in HDB estate

On Friday (26 Aug), a netizen posted the now-viral video to @sgfollowsall on Instagram.

In the footage, the camera zooms in on a rather strange sight in an HDB estate. A fire rages on inside a joss paper bin, causing it to resemble an opening into an alternate dimension of some sort.

Residents in the area had left the bin unattended, leading to the incident. A few offerings around it had been left behind as well, worsening the state of the fire.

Netizens call out residents for not cleaning up

The comments under the post are largely good-natured, with many comparing the scene to the ‘gates of hell’.

A few also attributed the strangeness of the fire to the supernatural nature of the lunar month.

However, other users pointed out that leaving such offerings and items unattended was irresponsible.

This can often cause a fire hazard, which potentially endangers everyone in the surrounding neighbourhood.

Safety practices during 7th month

In the lead-up to the seventh month, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had posted an advisory warning Singaporeans to exercise caution when carrying out religious practices.

They reminded residents to:

avoid placing joss sticks or candles on grass patches or fields.

place burners and containers a safe distance away from combustible materials and residential premises.

extinguish smoldering embers completely before leaving.

While fires resulting from these practices during the seventh month are indeed rare, they have occurred before. Back in 2020, two men lit a stack of joss paper on fire in Sengkang, drawing criticism for their actions.

