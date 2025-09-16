Man in US beheaded in front of family following dispute over use of broken washing machine

Indian manager beheaded at Dallas motel during dispute with employee over washing machine

A 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager was brutally beheaded in front of his wife and teenage son in Texas, United States (US), following a dispute with an employee over a washing machine.

The victim, Chandramouli Nagamallaiah, was attacked on Wednesday (10 Sept) morning at the Downtown Suites Motel on Samuell Boulevard, east of downtown Dallas, Times of India reported.

Police have since arrested 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a Cuban immigrant who also worked at the motel. He has been charged with capital murder.

Dispute started over broken washing machine

According to an arrest affidavit, the argument began when Mr Chandramouli instructed Cobos-Martinez and a female colleague not to use a broken washing machine while cleaning a motel room.

As Mr Chandramouli relayed the instructions through the female colleague, who served as a translator, Cobos-Martinez allegedly grew enraged that he was not addressed directly.

Surveillance footage cited in the affidavit shows Cobos-Martinez storming out, retrieving a machete, and attacking the victim.

Mr Chandramouli attempted to escape towards the motel office, where his wife and 18-year-old son were present.

But the assailant forced his way past them and continued the assault, ultimately beheading him.

Witnesses said Cobos-Martinez then kicked the severed head across the car park before tossing it into a dumpster.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews arrived to find the suspect covered in blood and still carrying the machete. He was arrested on the spot and later admitted to the crime.

Community rallies to support grieving family

The Indian Consulate in Houston condemned the killing, calling it a “brutal” tragedy and confirming it was assisting the family.

Friends and relatives have since launched a fundraiser to cover funeral expenses, immediate living costs, and Mr Chandramouli’s son’s college education.

His funeral was held on Saturday (13 Sept), Deccan Herald reported.

Suspect has criminal history

Cobos-Martinez has a prior criminal history, including arrests for auto theft in Florida and assault and indecency with a child in Houston.

He is currently held at Dallas County Jail, with an immigration hold also in place.

The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

Also read: 60-year-old father beheaded & disembowelled by son inside home in Philippines



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @Katz4B on X and KLTV.