4 sent to hospital after car flips over in River Valley, driver assisting investigations

1 person trapped in car after it flips over in River Valley

Four people were sent to the hospital after the car they were in flipped over in the River Valley area on Saturday (14 Feb) afternoon.

A video of the aftermath posted on XiaoHongShu showed the car lying on its roof.

SCDF personnel at the scene after car flips over in River Valley

According to the clip, at least two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were at the scene.

Several SCDF personnel surrounded the overturned car, especially near its front passenger seat.

A photo posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook revealed that the car had landed partially on the pavement outside the Singapore Buddhist Lodge.

An SCDF paramedic was kneeling next to an open door of the car.

1 person trapped in car that flipped over

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 12pm on 14 Feb.

It took place along Martin Place in the direction of Mutharaman Chetty Road, an involved a car which was believed to have self-skidded.

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that one person was found trapped in the front passenger’s seat of the car.

They were rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

4 people sent to the hospital

Eventually, four people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state — a 68-year-old female car driver and her three passengers aged between 52 and 73.

SCDF said all of them were conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

Additionally, the 68-year-old female car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from 新加坡Gillian老师 on XiaoHongShu and SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.