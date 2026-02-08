Toyota Prius flips upside-down after slamming into rear of stationary car in Bukit Panjang

Toyota Prius flips over in Bukit Panjang after hitting car, no injuries reported

Just past midnight on 7 Feb, a Toyota Prius driving down a road in Bukit Panjang flipped upside-down after hitting a stationary car.

Despite the serious crash, no one suffered any injuries.

Toyota Prius overturns after hitting parked car

Video of the incident was posted on the SGRV ADMIN Facebook page.

According to the post, the incident occurred after the white Toyota Prius took a left turn onto Bukit Panjang Ring Road, next to Senja LRT Station.

On the left side of the two-lane road, a black Toyota Sienta waited unmoving, with an orange cone next to it.

The white Prius rear-ended it with enough force to flip over, causing the camcar driver to exclaim in shock.

The Prius rolled over onto its roof against the road divider kerb.

“F*cking hell, oh my lord,” one of the camcar occupants said as they pulled over to help.

Their dashcam footage also showed some damage to the right rear side of the stationary Toyota Sienta.

No ambulance assistance required in crash

Instagram page @sgfollowsall posted several photos of the aftermath. In one photo, someone had placed the fallen cone behind the flipped car.

Another showed an ambulance having arrived at the scene.

In response to MS News queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that they received an alert for the incident at around 12.40am on 7 Feb.

SCDF told MS News that nobody at the scene required ambulance assistance.

MS News has also reached out to the police for their comments on the incident.

