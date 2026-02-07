Car drives into walkway of NUS building, 85-year-old driver assisting police investigations

1 person suffers minor injuries after car drives into NUS College of Design and Engineering

On Friday (6 Feb) afternoon, National University of Singapore (NUS) students witnessed the surreal sight of a car driving into an area meant only for those on foot.

A video sent in by an MS News reader showed the light green vehicle travelling slowly down a walkway in the building amid puzzled students.

Car heads into canteen in NUS

In the clip, the car continued into the canteen, where several students were milling about.

A woman was heard asking in Mandarin how the car could enter this area.

Other photos in XiaoHongShu showed the car in a narrow passageway lined with tables where students were seated.

In another photo, the car had apparently stopped in the middle of the canteen, with a group of people appearing to engage its driver.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance was also seen at the scene.

The car seemingly also became stuck at some point, according to a second video sent in by the MS News reader. It depicted the front-right wheel of the car having run down some steps, leaving the car at an awkward angle.

Elderly car driver under investigation for negligence

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the incident at 12.15pm on 6 Feb.

A 85-year-old male driver had driven into the walkway of a building in a private compound along 2 Engineering Drive 3, which is in the NUS College of Design and Engineering.

The elderly man is assisting with investigations into a negligent act.

SCDF, which was alerted to a road traffic accident at the same time, told MS News that it assessed one person for minor injuries.

That person declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Car travels along walkway at Choa Chu Kang, netizens wonder if driver was seeking rain shelter

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of MS News reader.