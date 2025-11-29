Car travels along walkway at Choa Chu Kang, netizens wonder if driver was seeking rain shelter

Car travels along sheltered walkway in Choa Chu Kang

With the sudden downpours of late, lots of Singapore residents would have found themselves in situations where they had to scramble for shelter.

It appears that was also the case of a driver, whose car somehow found itself on a sheltered walkway in Choa Chu Kang.

Netizens were amused by the sight, with some wondering why the driver was so determined to avoid the rain.

Car mysteriosly appears on Choa Chu Kang walkway

Two pictures of the curious sighting were shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

Based on the accompanying caption, the incident happened at about 7.19am on Thursday (27 Nov) along Choa Chu Kang Central.

The car was first seen along a straight stretch of the sheltered walkway. In another picture, it appeared to be navigating a curved section further ahead.

Besides the grey Toyota, at least two pedestrians were also seen along the same path.

Netizens amused by sight

Several netizens joked that the driver wanted to shield his car from the rain.

Another user speculated that the driver had just gotten his license and was too accustomed to using the footpath.

Meanwhile, this netizen speculated that the female pedestrian had a “heart attack” when she turned around and noticed the car.

