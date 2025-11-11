Lalamove van crashes down slope, collides with sheltered walkway pillar in Punggol

Lalamove van crashes down slope into Punggol walkway pillar on 9 Nov

On 9 Nov, a van with Lalamove decals veered down a grassy slope in Punggol and crashed into a sheltered pedestrian walkway.

The police told MS News that the accident occurred at about 3.30pm along Punggol Road. On the same day, Instagram page @sgfollowsall posted pictures showing the aftermath of the crash.

Front of van dented from head-on collision with walkway pillar

The van driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle and self-skidded while on an elevated road beside Block 296 along Punggol Central.

It went past a utility building, over a kerb, and drove down the slope.

The van nearly went onto the footpath but was stopped by a shelter pillar — the impact left its front badly dented and its windshield cracked.

The accident also caused a major dent on one side of the van.

Police officers were spotted at the scene with pedestrians walking past the stranded vehicle.

A recovery vehicle was also seen on the elevated road, presumably preparing to pull the fallen Lalamove van back up.

Lalamove did not receive reports about Punggol van crash

According to the police, there were no injuries reported from the accident. A 45-year-old woman is assisting with ongoing investigations.

Lalamove told MS News that they could not identify the vehicle as there was no visible license plate.

“Currently, there are no reports from our driver partners or users about this incident,” they stated.

“We will cooperate fully with authorities if they reach out to us regarding this incident.”

