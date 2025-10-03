Ex-WP candidate Tang Liang Hong passes away aged 90 from heart failure

Ex-WP candidate Tang Liang Hong passed away on 15 Sept

Former Workers’ Party (WP) politician and lawyer Tang Liang Hong has died at the age of 90.

According to The Straits Times, he died of heart failure on 15 Sept.

He had been living in Hong Kong since 2018 with his older daughter and her family.

Died on 15 Sept

According to his obituary, Tang passed away last month, on 15 Sept.

Tang’s wake will be held at Woodlands Memorial Funeral Parlour from 2-4 Oct, followed by a private family farewell service on Sunday (5 Oct).

Made headlines in 1997 election

Tang came to national prominence during the 1997 General Election, when he contested Cheng San GRC alongside then WP leader JB Jeyaretnam.

The People’s Action Party (PAP) accused Tang of being an “anti-Christian Chinese chauvinist”, allegations he strongly denied.

Tang subsequently lodged police reports against several PAP members, accusing them of making false statements and causing religious groups to hate him.

Despite the controversy, the WP team garnered 45.18% of the vote — one of the opposition’s stronger showings at the time — but ultimately lost.

Faced defamation suit from PAP members

Following the election, PAP members, including then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew, and Deputy Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, filed defamation suits against Tang for the police reports.

Tang was eventually found liable for defamation and ordered to pay over S$8 million in damages.

However, Tang left the country and did not contest the lawsuit. He was declared a bankrupt after failing to pay the damages.

In 2017, Tang’s name came up in Parliament when former WP leader Low Thia Khiang referenced how he was sued “until his (your) pants drop”.

Outside politics, Tang was active in various educational and cultural bodies. He served as vice-president of the Hwa Chong Alumni Association from 1992 to 1994, chaired the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Management Committee from 1979 to 1991, and sat on the Chinese High School Board of Directors from 1974 to 1996.

