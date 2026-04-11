Car catches fire after crashing into tree on Lower Delta Road, witnesses help extinguish flames

Car collides with tree on Lower Delta Road & caught fire

A car caught fire on Lower Delta Road after it skidded and crashed into a roadside tree.

Members of the public spontaneously brought fire extinguishers to put out the fire before the Singapore Civil Defence Forces (SCDF) arrived.

Public used fire extinguishers to put out flames

According to Shin Min Daily News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received a report at approximately 8.20am regarding a car that had skidded while travelling along Lower Delta Road, near the section heading towards Delta Road.

The SCDF confirmed that the vehicle had caught fire following the accident.

By the time firefighters reached the scene, at around 9.30am, members of the public had already put out the flames using fire extinguishers.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Footage shows vehicle parked on roadside with its hood open

According to a video circulating on social media, a black car can be seen parked on the sidewalk. Its hood had been forced open, likely due to a collision with a nearby tree.

A fire truck was parked nearby, and several bystanders were present to observe and talk about the situation.

Traffic police and SCDF personnel were also on site, handling the aftermath.

The footage also showed that other road users were still passing through the affected section of road, and traffic was somewhat affected, but no significant congestion was observed.

Driver is assisting police with investigation

A 57-year-old male driver is assisting police with the investigation.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Also read: Car catches fire at Yishun multi-storey carpark, no injuries reported



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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.