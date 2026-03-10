LTA uncovers 477 offences & seizes 178 devices in crackdown on errant active mobility users

LTA uncovers 477 offences, impounds 178 devices in Feb enforcement against errant PMD and e-bike riders

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) uncovered 477 offences and impounded 178 devices during enforcement operations in February targeting errant active mobility (AM) users.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (10 March), the authority said its Active Mobility Enforcement Officers (AMEOs) had stepped up checks on riders who failed to comply with regulations, including youths.

LTA also reminded users to follow legal requirements when riding devices on cycling paths.

178 devices impounded during February operations

According to LTA, officers detected 477 offences and seized 178 devices during patrols last month.

The operations targeted AM users, including riders of Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) and Power-Assisted Bicycles (PABs) who failed to comply with mandatory rules.

The authority emphasised that both PMD and PAB riders must be at least 16 years old and must pass the mandatory theory test before they are allowed to ride.

LTA added that it will continue taking firm action against errant riders to ensure the safety of all users on public paths and roads.

Members of the public are also encouraged to report unsafe or illegal riders if they encounter them.

Rules for PMDs and e-bikes in Singapore

According to LTA, PABs, more commonly known as e-bikes, are bicycles fitted with an electric motor that assists pedalling.

PABs must be type-approved and registered at an LTA-authorised inspection centre before they can be used.

Riders are also required to obtain a PAB Theory Test Certificate. The minimum age requirement of 16 applies to both riders and pillion passengers.

PMDs, meanwhile, refer to a category of wheeled vehicles. Motorised examples include hoverboards, motorised skateboards, and unicycles.

These devices may be used on cycling paths but are not allowed on footpaths. PMDs, both motorised and non-motorised, are also not permitted on roads.

Netizens weigh in on enforcement

The announcement sparked discussion online, with the overall sentiment largely supportive of LTA’s enforcement efforts.

Several commenters praised the authorities for cracking down on illegal devices and called for stricter measures against non-compliant riders.

One netizen highlighted the potential dangers when riders use such devices on roads, noting that it could increase the risk of accidents.

Others pointed out that some shops allegedly offer illegal modifications for these devices, and called for tighter regulation of retailers.

Another commenter suggested that enforcement officers conduct checks at MRT stations, where PMD users are sometimes spotted.

