Teen in M’sia dies in father’s arms after crashing motorcycle into car & being hit by another vehicle

A 19-year-old boy tragically lost his life in an accident in Kedah, Malaysia, on Thursday (8 Jan) after crashing his motorcycle into a car and being struck by another vehicle.

The deceased, identified as Muhamaad Haffiz, was driving from Tikam Batu to Kota Kuala Muda at around 8pm when the accident occurred.

Boy sustains serious injuries

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was riding his motorcycle alone when he collided with an oncoming car.

His motorcycle then overturned, causing him to fall in the middle of the road, where he was hit by another car coming from behind.

The 19-year-old sustained serious injuries due to the impact, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Teen dies in father’s arms

Upon receiving the news, his father rushed to the scene and held his son in his arms.

However, the boy succumbed to his injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene, said a member of the Sungai Petani TBSP Assistance Team.

His body has been sent to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of his death.

Police have also launched an investigation into reckless driving resulting in death, Reddot reported.

