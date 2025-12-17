M’sian rider allegedly moves teen’s motorcycle after fatal crash to frame him for driving against traffic

Malaysian teen dies in motorcycle accident, other rider involved accused of manipulating accident site

After a 17-year-old Malaysian boy tragically lost his life in a fatal traffic accident, the other rider involved is accused of moving the boy’s motorcycle in an attempt to make it appear as though the teenager had been driving against traffic.

According to a police press release, the accident occurred on 8 Dec at around 10.30pm in Johor Bahru (JB).

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Brian Tan Kai Lun succumbed to severe head injuries.

The other rider involved in the crash, a 23-year-old cleaner working in Singapore, allegedly manipulated the accident scene after the collision.

Grieving mother raises suspicions over manipulated scene

Following the crash, the cleaner’s companion reportedly accused the deceased boy of riding against traffic.

The 17-year-old, who was from Malacca, worked in the food industry in JB.

In response, Brian’s mother claimed that the 23-year-old had moved her son’s motorcycle to the opposite side of the road to make it appear as though he had been riding in the wrong direction, as reported by China Press.

“If my son hit someone from the opposite direction, how come he was lying backwards and to the right, while the motorcycle was parked facing the other way?” she questioned.

Brian’s father also spoke out on social media, claiming that police had found video footage of the accident that proved his son’s innocence.

“My son died unjustly, and the suspect has also been detained. Finally, my son’s name is cleared,” he wrote.

Police investigation underway

According to police, the two riders were travelling from Stulang in JB towards Skudai when the fatal collision occurred.

Both men involved were conveyed to the hospital, where Brian succumbed to his injuries.

The 23-year-old rider is currently under investigation for his role in the crash and the alleged manipulation of the scene.

