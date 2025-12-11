2 sent to hospital after 4-car accident in NEX carpark, elderly driver assisting investigations

NEX carpark accident involved car going down ramp & crashing into stationary car

Two people were sent to the hospital after an accident involving four cars in the multi-storey carpark of NEX mall.

Footage of the crash posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed one of the cars T-boning a stationary car.

Car slams into car & causes it to collide into 2 other cars

In the clip, which had a time stamp of 2.29pm last Saturday (6 Dec), a car is seen possibly queuing to exit the mall.

It stopped with its hazard lights on in front of a ramp for vehicles travelling downwards.

Suddenly, a silver car careens down the ramp and slams into the first car at high speed.

The impact causes the stationary car to move sideways and collide into two other cars that are parked next to it.

After the crash, the driver of the silver car gets out to check on the occupants of the other car.

Like ‘some HK police movie’

Netizens had much to say about the accident, with some identifying the location as the NEX carpark.

One remarked that the incident resembled a scene in a Hong Kong action movie.

Others speculated on how the crash came about, with some suggesting that the driver may have stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes.

A user also asked whether the driver of the silver car would have to compensate at least three car owners for the damage.

Driver & passenger sent to hospital after NEX carpark accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 2.30pm on 6 Dec.

The location was 23 Serangoon Central — the address of NEX mall.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF), which was alerted at the same time, has said that four cars were involved in an accident there.

A male car driver, 66, and his female passenger, 60, were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

SCDF said they were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Additionally, a 73-year-old male driver is assisting police investigations, which are ongoing.

