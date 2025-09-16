Car hits illegally parked motorcycle in Suntec City carpark, netizens baffled by driver’s parking skills

Driver bumps into illegally parked motorcycle in Suntec City while trying to reverse into parking spot

A driver at Suntec City found themselves the butt of jokes after a painful attempt at reverse parking ended with their car bumping into an illegally parked motorcycle.

Footage of the incident, shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page, alleged that it took place on 13 Sept at 7.17pm, at the basement carpark of the mall.

In the clip, a grey Volkswagen attempted to reverse into an empty parking spot near a bend, while the camcar waited patiently to pass.

As the Volkswagen adjusted, it moved forward and bumped into an illegally parked motorcycle.

The unperturbed driver continued backing into the parking lot but had to drive forward to adjust again in tiny increments.

It took around a minute of moving back and forth before the Volkswagen successfully accomplished its parking goal.

Netizens joke that Volkswagen would have hit carpark wall if not for motorcycle

Few netizens showed sympathy for the motorcyclist due to the vehicle’s illegal parking.

However, most commenters zeroed in on the parking attempts by the Volkswagen driver.

One of them asked if the motorist was driving a 14-footer truck, given the way they were parking.

Another user joked that the car would have gone straight into the Suntec City carpark wall had the motorcycle not been there to “cushion” it.

One netizen said it should be “common sense” to drive into the lot front-first, pointing out that the driver would face the same difficulty leaving the lot and making the sharp turn around the pillar.

“Sometimes [you] need to think out of the box a bit,” they wrote, adding a facepalm emoji.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.