Woman in M’sia arrested after allegedly stabbing elderly mother on the neck with can opener

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect — the victim’s biological daughter — allegedly used a sharp object believed to be a can opener to stab her mother in the neck.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, was rushed to Rembau Hospital for treatment.

She is reported to be in stable condition and remains under observation, according to The Star.

Suspect may have mental health issues

Supt Muhammad Mustafah said the suspect has been detained to assist with investigations.

He added that the woman may have mental health issues, though the motive for the attack is still being established.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt using a dangerous weapon.

According to Bernama, a seven-day remand order was granted on Saturday (21 Feb) by Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali to facilitate further investigations.

‘I thought she had recovered,’ says neighbour

Residents described a chaotic situation unfolding in the village just before breaking fast on the second day of the fasting month.

A neighbour, who declined to be named, said several villagers rushed to the house after hearing a man shouting and knocking loudly on the door.

“I did not hear any arguing before that,” the neighbour said. The witness later saw the man trying to calm the suspect while waiting for police to arrive.

The neighbour described the woman as usually kind and soft-spoken.

I knew she had been unwell previously, but I thought she had recovered.

They added that the suspect had only recently moved back in with her mother.

