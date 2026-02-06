Son in Thailand lies to mother about being employed, stabs her when pressured for salary

Man stabs mother to death after being pressured for salary

A 22-year-old man in Thailand allegedly stabbed his mother after she pressured him for his salary.

Police found that the suspect had lied to his family about being employed.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Victim suffered 4 stab wounds & later succumbed to her injuries

On Thursday (5 Feb), Phra Pradaeng Police Station received a report at around noon regarding a stabbing at a house in the Bang Chak subdistrict, Samut Prakan.

Officers arrived with rescue workers and paramedics from the local hospital.

At the scene, 44-year-old Mrs Nokkaew (name transliterated from Thai) was found lying in a pool of blood and breathing faintly.

She had suffered four stab wounds, including one on her right collarbone, one on her chest as well as deep cuts to the right side of her neck.

She was given first aid before being rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Initial reports later stated that she had died from her injuries.

Son restrained by neighbours & his stepfather

The suspect, identified as her 22-year-old biological son, Thapakorn (name transliterated from Thai), was restrained by neighbours and his stepfather.

A one-foot-long machete, believed to have been used in the attack, was seized at the scene.

Parents started to grow suspicious

The victim’s 40-year-old husband, Mr Somsak (name transliterated from Thai), told police that the suspect was his wife’s son from a previous relationship and had been living with them for years.

Mr Somsak said his stepson claimed to be working as an air-conditioning technician at a factory.

However, the couple grew suspicious after he failed to contribute any money by the 5th of the month.

When they tried calling and messaging the factory, there was no response. The family then planned to visit the workplace together to investigate the matter.

While Mr Somsak waited for them in front of their house, he heard his wife scream.

Upon rushing inside, he saw her bleeding heavily as the suspect dragged her around the house, according to Khaosod.

Suspect had quit job but kept it secret from family

Phra Pradaeng Police Colonel Apichat Phaethong (name transliterated from Thai) said investigations revealed the suspect had resigned from his job about a month earlier.

He had lied to his mother, claiming his salary was delayed.

Police believed that he was likely under pressure as the main income earner of the family and became stressed after being repeatedly questioned and scolded.

Thairath revealed that a background check found no history of drug use, and a urine test came back negative.

Authorities are preparing to charge him with parricide, which carries a maximum penalty of death under Thai law.

The case remains under investigation.

Also read: Man in Thailand burns down family home following argument with mother, fire destroys neighbourhood



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.