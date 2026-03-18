S’pore employer perplexed by helper requesting to return to home country after 1 week of employment

Singapore domestic helper asked to return home after one week of work, cites ‘family emergency’

A Singapore employer shared their confusion online after their newly hired domestic helper requested to return home just one week into her job.

In a post on r/askSingapore on 16 March, the employer said the helper cited a “family emergency” and requested to go back shortly after beginning employment.

“I contacted the agency and they took her back but did not send her back to her home country,” the Original Poster (OP) wrote.

Employer still required to pay admin fees for helper

However, what puzzled the OP more was that they were still required to pay administrative fees despite the early termination of the helper’s contract.

The OP also asked if anyone else had experienced similar situations.

In a later update, the OP said that upon investigating further, they discovered that the helper had worked for another employer for just one week prior to her current employment.

This took place a week before the OP submitted the helper’s work permit application for the OP’s household.

“Before you confirm the employment of your next helper, please check their employment history on MOM BEFORE proceeding with any administrative work,” the OP advised.

Netizens weigh in with mixed opinions

The post sparked discussion among netizens, with some suggesting the helper might have had second thoughts about the job.

One netizen called it a “blessing in disguise”, as the helper appeared reluctant to work for the OP.

Another Redditor agreed, saying the OP probably “dodged a bullet,” while sharing refund information for termination of service.

One commenter suggested that a possible reason could be that the agent and helper found another employer offering better pay.

Another netizen highlighted that such situations are common, with helpers allegedly enjoying a “free holiday” while the agent profits, leaving the employer out of pocket.

Helper claims her mother passed away

The OP, who requested anonymity, told MS News that the helper had informed them that her mother had passed away and that she needed to return to Myanmar.

“We were surprised because she said just a week ago that her parents were well,” the OP said.

Since the helper had expressed the need to return to Myanmar, the OP contacted the agency, which arranged for her pickup.

When asked about the helper’s attitude and performance, the OP described her as having a quiet nature and attentiveness to details.

“We were okay with her work attitude and performance for the short amount of time spent at our place,” the OP added.

Also read: ‘Every religion should be respected’: Employer in S’pore shocked when helper asks for permission to fast

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