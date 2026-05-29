Hong Kong principal who swore at security guards in S’pore resigns & apologises

Hong Kong principal resigns and apologises after swearing at security guards in Singapore

The Hong Kong secondary school principal, Lee Cheuk‑hing, who swore at security guards during a student trip to Singapore, has resigned and apologised for failing to “lead by example.”

Caught hurling Cantonese obscenities at guards

Online footage, which has since been deleted, shows him arguing with female security guards after they asked him to move the bus to the designated parking area.

The bus was seen parking on double yellow lines at that time.

Dissatisfied, the principal told the guards to “shut up” before hurling profanities in Cantonese at them.

The incident led to his suspension following the school’s investigation, as announced by the institution on Tuesday (26 May).

Tendered his resignation and apologised for his behaviour

On 28 May, Mr Lee handed in his notice as principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

He later released a video on the same day, repeatedly apologising to Hongkongers and “all sectors” in Singapore for his behaviour.

“As a principal, I should lead by example. Regardless of the circumstances, I should remain calm and restrained. But unfortunately, I failed to do so,” he said in the clip, which also showed him in tears.

“I admit [my mistake] and apologise to everyone.”

School board to decide whether to accept his resignation

The school manager, Edmund Wong Chun-sek, explained that the school board would have to review several factors during an upcoming meeting before deciding whether to accept the resignation.

Mr Lee confirmed he had stepped down and said he would cooperate completely with investigations by the school board and the Education Bureau.

He also issued an apology to his students, stating: “Please do not learn from me. At all times, you must try your best to stay calm and resolve [problems] in a rational manner.”

Also read: Hong Kong principal allegedly curses at security guards during school trip to S’pore



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Featured image adapted from @lch_principal.swcs on Threads and chsc.hk.