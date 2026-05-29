Man caught smuggling 3kg of meth from Thailand to Japan, denies knowing contents were drugs

Taiwanese man arrested for allegedly smuggling 3kg of meth from Thailand to Japan

A 35-year-old Taiwanese man was arrested in Japan on suspicion of smuggling more than 3kg of methamphetamine from Thailand.

Officials believe the case may be linked to an organised transnational drug network.

Narcotics disguised among coffee sachets and tea cans

According to reports, the narcotics were hidden in two suitcases and kept inside instant coffee packets and tea cans to resemble ordinary consumer goods.

The seizure took place at Fukuoka Airport on 10 May, with Japanese authorities announcing the arrest on Tuesday (26 May).

The drugs seized was estimated to have a street value of 160 million yen (S$1.28 million).

Suspect said he wasn’t aware that suitcases contained drugs

Chang Tse-wei, the suspect, had last departed from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand.

During questioning, Chang, who claims to be a driver, denied knowing that he had methamphetamine in his bags.

Japanese media reported that he admitted to bringing the suitcases into Japan, but maintained that he was travelling for tourism purposes.

Authorities investigating case

A customs official said that the drugs were in a state where it was no different from how it is normally sold.

Additionally, they observed that the illicit goods were highly concealed.

Police and customs authorities are continuing to investigate the case.

Given the large quantity seized, officials are examining whether Chang’s attempt was part of a wider organised smuggling operation.

Also read: Couple arrested for allegedly smuggling 45 tons of Vietnamese rice into Japan to sell as local variety

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Featured image adapted from TBS News DIG.