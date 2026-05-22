Duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden in parcels declared as instant noodles at Changi Airfreight Centre

Over 9,300 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes found concealed in instant noodles consignment

The Immigration & Checkpoint Authority (ICA) left potential smugglers stranded when they recently uncovered more than 9,300 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes about to be brought into Singapore.

The contraband was found hidden in a consignment of instant noodles, ICA said in a Facebook post on Thursday (21 May).

Consignment of instant noodles targeted for X-ray

On 12 May, a cargo consignment was targeted for X-ray screening at Changi Airfreight Centre.

This was based on information received by ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC).

The consignment was declared as one of instant noodles, ICA said.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden within parcels of noodles

However, after the consignment was scanned, anomalies were detected in the images by ICA Search and Examinations officers.

Officers further examined the consignment and discovered duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within the parcels.

They referred the items to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA committed to securing S’pore’s borders

ICA said that it is “committed to facilitating trade and travel” while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure.

It has previous maintained that it would continue to use technology and data analytics to strengthen its capability to target and detect.

It also pledged to conduct security checks at the checkpoints, in collaboration with other agencies, to prevent drugs, undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contrabands from entering Singapore illegally.

Offence to import duty-unpaid cigarettes

Under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing, or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes are serious offences.

According to Singapore Customs, those convicted of offences involving duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of tax evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

In February, ICA noted a significant increase in contraband smuggling attempts in its Annual Statistics for 2025.

Authorities foiled 57,400 such cases last year, a 30.6% jump from the 43,900 in 2024.

Several cases involved the smuggling of contraband cigarettes in cars with modified compartments or concealed among other goods in lorries, it added.

Also read: 9,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden in container carrying lightbulbs at Pasir Panjang

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Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.