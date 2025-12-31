Driver in Yishun uses canvas to cover car with illegal modifications, unhappy after getting inspection notice

Man in Yishun covers up car with illegal modifications, calls out LTA

A Facebook post criticising the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has sparked strong reactions online, with many netizens siding against the driver.

The post was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Tuesday (30 Dec) and described an incident that allegedly occurred on Monday (29 Dec) at an open-air carpark along Yishun Ring Road.

Driver questions LTA’s authority to inspect covered car

According to the post, the driver’s Honda Civic had been covered with a large blue sheet when LTA officers issued a notice of inspection.

He added that his car has been “canvased for quite some time”.

The driver came across the notice of inspection letter when he decided to “warm up” his car.

He then questioned whether officers had the right to uncover a vehicle parked in a public space.

The driver went on to accuse LTA of misplaced priorities, claiming enforcement should focus on dangerous driving instead.

“A car parked under a canvas is more dangerous than errant drivers on the road?” he wrote.

“Targeting only the easier ones.”

Driver accuses LTA of incompetence

In the lengthy post, the driver repeatedly criticised LTA officers and enforcement practices, saying things such as “Can’t even do your job properly” and “How incompetent can your system be?”.

He also alleged selective enforcement and criticised actions taken at car parks.

“Attacking on car meets instead of ensuring safety on expressways and main roads,” he said.

“But decided to show up at the carparks to personally attack them.”

The driver ended his post by naming the officer who gave him the LTA notice, criticising his conduct.

In the notice posted by the driver, his vehicle had been noted for an “aftermarket exhaust” and an “improper number plate”.

Netizens respond with criticism instead

Comments on the SG Road Vigilante post were largely unsympathetic towards the driver.

Many urged the driver to own up to his mistakes and accept the consequences.

Another questioned the driver’s understanding of enforcement powers, adding that covered vehicles could understandably raise concerns.

A longer comment listed several points disputing the driver’s claims, beginning with the legality of covering a car in public.

The commenter also suggested that officers may have had reasonable cause to inspect the vehicle, especially if his car was the only covered vehicle in the area.

