26 offences caught in recent LTA & police operation, including vehicles with illegally modified exhausts

Illegally modified exhausts & improper number among offences caught by LTA & police

26 offences were uncovered recently when the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) undertook a joint enforcement operation.

They included vehicles with illegally modified exhausts and improper number plates, said LTA in a Facebook post on Wednesday (29 Oct).

Motorists with illegally modified exhausts face jail & fine: LTA

LTA advised the public against carrying out unauthorised modifications to their vehicles.

It reminded that motorists caught with illegal vehicle modifications face up to three months’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$5,000.

Repeat offenders will have these penalties doubled.

LTA approval needed before exhausts can be modified

According to the OneMotoring website, motorists need to seek LTA’s approval before replacing or changing their exhaust system.

Drivers must not remove the catalytic converters and mufflers of their vehicles, as this modification will adversely affect the exhaust emission characteristics.

To prevent noise pollution, the silencer/dB killer for a motorcycle’s exhaust system should also not be removed.

For more information about vehicle modification rules, one can visit the OneMotoring website.

141 vehicles booked for modifications over 2 months earlier this year

The LTA had previously said on 2 July that 141 vehicles had been booked for various vehicle modification offences over the last two months.

The nabbed motorists were found to have:

modified exhausts

decorative lamps

improper licence plates

overly tinted windows

This was the result of several “targeted enforcement operations” conducted islandwide against illegal vehicle modifications.

At the time, LTA promised to “continue to take action” against motorists with non-compliant vehicle modifications.

