LTA showcases crackdown on illegal vehicle modifications, but motorists feel more should be done

Motorists urge stronger action as LTA enforcement officers tackle illegal modifications on Singapore roads

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has given the public a glimpse into how its enforcement officers patrol Singapore’s roads and expressways to catch vehicles with illegal modifications.

But while some offenders have already been booked, motorists online say more can — and should — be done to curb the noisy and unsafe rides still zipping around.

LTA shares enforcement footage on Facebook

On 10 Sept, LTA posted a video on Facebook showing officers conducting roadside operations to stop and inspect suspicious vehicles.

Their routine patrols target cars and motorcycles with unlawful modifications that could pose risks to drivers, passengers, and other road users.

The clip showed officers stationed along various expressways and roads, flagging down suspected illegally modified cars and motorcycles for inspection.

Offenders found guilty of illegally modifying their vehicles will face penalties of up to S$5,000 in fines and/or three months’ jail. These penalties will be doubled for repeat offenders.

Netizens call on LTA to take stronger action

Despite these operations, many Facebook users called for tougher measures.

One commenter claimed there are still “many modified and noisy motorcycles and cars” in Woodlands.

Another urged officers to patrol more often, citing tinted windows and illegally altered exhausts and number plates.

Others highlighted vans and lorries with blinding modified headlights speeding along expressways.

One netizen stressed that vehicles with high-intensity discharge (HID) headlights can dazzle and endanger other drivers, urging LTA to keep clamping down.

In July, LTA revealed that 141 vehicles were booked during an island-wide crackdown for offences including overly tinted windows and decorative lamps — clear signs that enforcement is stepping up.

LTA said that it will continue to take action against offenders with non-compliant vehicle modifications.

For full details on what’s allowed, drivers can refer to the LTA’s official vehicle modification guidelines here.

