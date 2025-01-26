Johor to deploy 200 officers to ensure RON95 petrol isn’t pumped into foreign-registered vehicles

Ministry official says petrol stations must ensure foreign-registered vehicles don’t pump RON95

After a viral video showed a woman pumping RON95 petrol into a Singapore-registered car, a Malaysian ministry official has said that frequent checks will be conducted at petrol stations in Johor.

In particular, 200 enforcement officers would be deployed over the Chinese New Year (CNY) period, reported Malaysia’s The Star.

Checks to be concentrated at petrol stations near Causeway & Second Link

Ms Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, a director at Johor’s Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, told local media that the checks would be concentrated at petrol stations near the Causeway and Second Link.

This comes as Johor is expected to see an influx of Singaporeans during the upcoming CNY holidays.

Enforcement officers will also ensure petrol stations comply with the state’s price-control measures, which are meant to limit the prices of specific goods during the festive period so Johoreans can have affordable access to essential items.

Petrol stations to ensure foreign vehicles don’t pump RON95

Ms Lilis Saslinda reminded Johor petrol stations to make sure foreign-registered vehicles don’t pump their cars with RON95 petrol, which is partially subsidised by the Malaysian government and only available to Malaysia-registered vehicles.

She called on petrol station owners to be vigilant, including placing attendants at each pump to ensure compliance.

Her ministry can take action against petrol stations that allow foreign vehicles to pump RON95, she added.

Foreign vehicle driver stopped from pumping RON95 petrol by attendant

Addressing the viral incident posted on 23 Jan over TikTok, Ms Lilis Saslinda said the female car owner chose a petrol pump at the far end of the kiosk, away from the cashier.

She also used a debit card to pay for the fuel.

But a petrol station attendant noticed that she was pumping RON95 and immediately stopped her.

In the clip, the man is seen taking the dispenser from the woman and putting it back.

The woman managed to pump only about a litre of RON95 petrol before being told to use RON97 instead.

Ms Lilis Saslinda said there were no regulations that require drivers of foreign vehicles to pay for fuel using cash.

However, she believed that petrol stations should nevertheless ensure they refrains from using RON95.

