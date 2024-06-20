Cathay Cineplexes closing down AMK Hub outlet on 30 June, tickets available at S$10

Cathay Cineplexes to close AMK Hub theatre on 30 June

On Wednesday (19 June), Cathay Cineplexes announced that it would be closing its outlet at Ang Mo Kio (AMK) Hub after 17 years of operation.

In a Facebook post, the company revealed that the theatre’s last day of operation would be on 30 June.

The cinema would also be offering S$10 movie tickets and S$7 popcorn deals until its last day at AMK Hub.

On 19 June, Cathay Cineplexes took to Facebook to share that its AMK Hub outlet will be closing on 30 June as its lease comes to an end.

Cathay Cineplexes took the opportunity to thank moviegoers for the “amazing memories” that they’ve shared.

The company did not state the reasons for its closure, apart from the fact that its lease at the mall is ending.

According to Cinema Treasures, the cinema has been operating for the past 17 years.

In response to MS News’ queries, a Cathay Cineplexes spokesperson ensured that operation at its other theatres will not be affected.

S$10 movie ticket deal ongoing

From now till 30 June, Cathay Cineplexes AMK Hub is running promotions for snacks and movie tickets.

The cinema is offering movie tickets for S$10 each and a popcorn combo — comprising a medium popcorn and a drink — for S$7.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), this is the company’s fourth theatre that closed in the past two years.

With the latest closure, Cathay Cineplexes has five remaining outlets in Singapore:

Causeway Point

Century Square

Downtown East

Jem

West Mall

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.