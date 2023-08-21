Cathay Cineplex At Parkway Parade To Close, Last Day Of Operations On 27 Aug

Cathay Cineplex Parkway Parade Will Close After 27 Aug

The Cathay Cineplex cinema at Parkway Parade will close at the end of this month.

In a social media post, the company shared that its last day of operations will be Sunday (27 Aug).

This comes after a series of closures by the company. Most recently, Cathay closed the cinema at Cineleisure in Orchard back in June.

After the Parkway Parade cinema closes, the next nearest one will be the upcoming Cathay Cineplex in Century Square, which will open this October.

Last day of operations on 27 Aug, other cinemas remain open

On Monday (21 Aug), Cathay Cineplexes announced on Facebook that its Parkway Parade branch in Marine Parade will close by the end of the month.

The last day of operations is on Sunday (27 Aug).

In the post, the company thanked all moviegoers for their patronage and support over the years.

“We’ll remember the good times we’ve had with you at Cathay Cineplex Parkway Parade,” it wrote.

The post also noted that all other Cathay Cineplexes remain open.

Wrapping up its statement, the company said, “Thank you for choosing Cathay Cineplexes as your go-to venue for movie magic! We look forward to continuing to serve you at our other locations across Singapore. See you soon!”

New cinema in Tampines will be next closest in the east

This news follows a slew of closures of Cathay Cineplexes across the country.

Most recently, Cathay closed the cinema at Cineleisure in Orchard back in June.

In place of it, a special collaborative project by Golden Village and The Projector will be taking over the space. Called Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure (GVxTP), the new cinema is expected to begin screenings by the end of 2023.

However, it is not all doom and gloom, as it will be opening a new cinema at Century Square in Tampines this October.

Cathay Cineplex Century Square will boast six screens and take over the premises previously occupied by Filmgarde Cineplexes.

This new venue will be the next closest cinema of the company in the east after the Parkway Parade branch closes, followed by the one at Downtown East.

If you wish to catch one last movie at Cathay Cineplex Parkway Parade before it shuts for good here are the details.

Address: 80 Marine Parade Rd, Level 7 Parkway Parade, Singapore 449269

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm daily.

Nearest MRT Station: Eunos

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.