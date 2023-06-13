Cathay Cineleisure Orchard To Be Replaced By GV & The Projector, Last Day On 30 June

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

New GV & The Projector Collab To Launch At Cineleisure

Cathay Cineplex at Cineleisure Orchard, a popular tenant at the mall, will soon be making way for a new collaboration between Golden Village (GV) and indie cinema The Projector.

The new cinema, named Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure (GVxTP), is expected to begin screenings by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the Cathay Cineplex outlet at Cineleisure Orchard will be screening its last movie on 30 June, marking the end of its 26-year run at the mall.

Cathay Cineplex makes way for GV & The Projector collab

In an attempt to rejuvenate visitors’ experience, Cineleisure Orchard will be welcoming a new mix of tenants to the mall.

At the same time, the mall along Grange Road will also be bidding farewell to some existing ones, such as Cathay Cineplex, which has been a key tenant of the mall since 1997.

Replacing the popular cinema is GVxTP, a new entertainment hub for film buffs right in the heart of town.

The collaboration combines the mainstream hits of Golden Village (GV) and the alternative films of The Projector.

Of the six halls in GVxTP, three will be branded under GV while the other three will screen films appealing to a “more niche crowd”.

Hence, apart from blockbusters, visitors can also expect arthouse films and cult classics at GVxTP.

Beyond movie screenings, GVxTP will play host to events relating to art and culture, such as:

Live music sessions

Art showcases

Fun interactive screenings

These programmes will be held in the common spaces designed by Wynk Collective.

Also at the space is an eatery that doubles up as a café and bar depending on the time of the day.

GVxTP is slated to begin screenings by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, The Straits Times (ST) reported that Cathay Cineplex Cineleisure will be holding its last day of screening in about two weeks’ time, on 30 June.

New F&B & karaoke outlets making their way to Cineleisure

Another new tenant offering entertainment services at Cineleisure Orchard is HaveFun Karaoke which will be opening its largest outlet at the Somerset mall come September.

HaveFun Karaoke’s latest outlet will occupy 24,000 sq ft, taking over the entire eighth floor of Cineleisure Orchard.

The shopping centre will also be welcoming new F&B tenants offering a myriad of food offerings from the region.

Visitors can have a taste of Taiwan’s renounced street food offerings at Taiwan Night Markets, which will be replacing the Koufu food court at the Basement level.

Offering sushi and yakitori dishes, Shujin | Master Sushi Bar is ideal for starving visitors craving some Japanese delicacies.

Cineleisure welcomes new tenants

It has been several months since boarded stores were seen at Cineleisure Orchard and at last, the veil shrouding the mall’s future is slowly unravelling.

Hopefully, there’ll be more exciting news about other tenants in the coming months.

