Cathay Cineplexes Opening At Century Square In Oct, Will Have 6 Screens

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Cathay Cinemas Opening At Century Square In October, Will Occupy Filmgarde’s Former Premises

Since Filmgarde Cineplexes shut down in early 2022, Century Square has been without a cinema.

This will soon change when Cathay Cineplexes opens a new outlet at the mall in Tampines in October this year.

Cathay announces opening of 8th cinema

In a press release sent to MS News, Cathay announced the forthcoming opening of their eighth cinema in Singapore later this year.

They said that it would be ready in the fourth quarter (4Q) of 2023.

However, in a Facebook post on Friday (14 Apr), Century Square gave a more exact time period: October 2023.

Cathay at Century Square will be on 5th floor

In their post, Century Square also revealed that the new Cathay cinema will be on the fifth floor — specifically, #05-11.

That would mean that it’s taking over Fimgarde’s former premises, which also had that unit number, according to the mall’s post in 2021.

It will have six screens.

Filmgarde closed in March 2022

Filmgarde announced in January 2022 that they would close their cinema in Century Square by March that year.

This came as they also closed their outlet in Bugis+, citing their business transformation plan to cope with changing industry trends.

They explained that the film industry has been fundamentally altered by the surge in online streaming platforms.

2 cinemas to choose from for Tampines residents

For more than a year, Tampines residents had to be content with just one cinema — Golden Village in Tampines Mall.

But with Cathay’s entry, they will have two to choose from again.

Mr Chang Long Jong, Group CEO for mm2 Asia, which acquired Cathay Cineplexes in 2017, said they’re “looking forward to serving the residents of Tampines”.

He also added,

The Tampines New Town is a large and vibrant community, a true Singapore heartland. Residents can look forward to the latest blockbuster screenings, locally made films, anime movies, concert films and much much more.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.