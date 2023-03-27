Century Square Opens Prayer Rooms For Muslims, Receives Kudos From Netizens

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Century Square Opens Muslim Prayer Rooms, No Need To Rush After Makan Any More

When out and about, it may sometimes be difficult for Muslims to find suitable prayer rooms.

That’s why many were thankful to Century Square when they announced that they’d opened dedicated prayer rooms for men and women.

Now, there’s one more place in Tampines Central that’s available to Muslims when the time for worship comes.

Century Square prayer rooms on B1 & level 2

In a Facebook post on Monday (27 Mar), Century Square said their prayer rooms were now open.

Male Muslims may head down to Basement 1 to perform their prayers.

Female Muslims, on the other hand, can find their prayer room on Level 2.

Rooms have flowers & ablution area

From the photos they shared, the rooms seem clean and come with flowers, which is a nice touch.

There’s also a small ablution area at the side with a tap, so worshippers don’t have to use the public toilets.

The mall said they’re committed to providing “a safe and inclusive environment for all”.

Netizens thank mall for the effort

Netizens thanked Century Square for the effort and were grateful to the management for being inclusive towards all shoppers.

One netizen said that with the new prayer rooms, he wouldn’t have to rush to find a place after eating again.

Another asked if prayer mats will be placed in the rooms, and offered to donate some.

She also requested for a mirror in the ladies’ prayer room to help them adjust their hijabs after removing and wearing them again.

Making people feel welcome

Oftentimes, people may advocate inclusivity but fail to back up their words with actual deeds.

What Century Square has done shows that a simple gesture like setting aside two rooms can make people feel more welcome.

So kudos to the mall for their effort. Check out a list of some other public places in Singapore with prayer rooms here.

