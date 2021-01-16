HOUZE Opens New Store At Century Square On 16 Jan

After hardware store Home-Fix’s islandwide closure, large home goods stores seem hard to come by in Singapore. But HOUZE looks to be changing that, as they open a new outlet at Century Square today (16 Jan).

They announced the opening via a Facebook post on Thursday (14 Jan).

Source

The news excited many Easties who likely shared it with their neighbours, making the post go quite viral.

New home goods store at Century Square has deals under $10

Opening today (16 Jan) at 11.18am, the new Century Square outlet is only HOUZE’s second flagship store after the one at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ).

Source

There, you can find a wide range of items across different price points, with some going below $10.

Neat freaks would appreciate the endless storage options available, like these strong boxes which you can dump all your barely used items in.

Source

Those who’d like your storage boxes to be a little easier on the eyes can go for these plastic wicker baskets which are on sale from $4.90.

Source

Old school shoe racks not cutting it for you? HOUZE has sturdy, stackable shoe boxes for sneakerheads to display and keep their precious collection in.

Source

At $32.90 for a set of 4 boxes, that’s more than a worthy investment to keep your valuables in pristine condition.

Pretty tableware to make meals more appealing

Matching tableware is so 1990s, so why not mix things up by getting various pretty designs from HOUZE.

Source

With floral motifs on ceramic plates, bowls and mugs, you’ll have the perfect backdrop for your Instagram food flatlays.

Source

Pawrents can get food and water bowls for your fur kids too, along with other pet supplies like toys, wee pads and cushions.

Source

There’s literally something for everyone in the family, so nobody will feel left out.

Hardware tools for DIY fixes

While the ladies are busy shopping for household items, the men of the house can have a look at hardware products, in case anything at home needs fixing.

Source

Fixtures like multi-sockets, doorbells and water sprays are available too, so you’ll have these ready if you ever need to replace the existing ones at home.

Source

All your household needs under one roof

With everything you can possibly need for your home in 1 place, you’d want to drop by the new flagship store soon. Here are the deets to take note of:

Address: #02-23 Century Square, 2 Tampines Central 5, Singapore 529509

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Tampines Station

To have a look at their selection of items beforehand, you may also visit HOUZE’s website here.

Jio the whole fam to the store this weekend, so everyone can get whatever essential supplies they need.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.