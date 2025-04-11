SCDF officer charged with voyeurism for allegedly recording woman changing clothes on 5 occasions

SCDF officer charged with 5 counts of voyeurism has been suspended

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer was charged with five counts of voyeurism on Tuesday (8 April).

He is accused of recording a woman changing her clothes without her knowledge on five separate occasions, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Same woman was allegedly targeted 5 times

The incidents reportedly occurred inside an HDB flat between March and April last year.

Court documents state that the 44-year-old had allegedly recorded the woman without her consent while she was changing on 26 March 2024.

He did this four more times until 7 April 2024.

SCDF officer working in non-frontline role

The identity of the man cannot be revealed due to a gag order to protect the woman’s identity.

However, an SCDF spokesperson told ST that the accused was working in a non-frontline role.

He has been suspended on half-pay pending investigation as it takes a “serious view” of this matter, SCDF said, adding:

We expect all our officers to uphold exemplary standards of professionalism, conduct and discipline at all times.

SCDF officers found guilty of criminal offences will face disciplinary action, which may include dismissal from service.

SCDF officer faces up to 2 years’ jail for voyeurism

The case will return to court on 6 May.

If found guilty of voyeurism, he faces up to two years in jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.

Also read: SCDF Warrant Officer found to have consumed meth, gets 1 year’s jail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MS News.